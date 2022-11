In the buildup to Remembrance Sunday Palace are showing their support for the Armed Forces and Royal British Legion by proudly wearing poppies on match shirts, including from the 1-0 win against Southampton.

Fans can now bid to own these strips, worn and signed by players, in an online auction via MatchWornShirt. Proceeds raised will go to the Royal British Legion in support of veterans.

But you'll have to act fast, with the deadline fast approaching on Sunday at 15:00 GMT.