The club has been championing the work done by the Norwood and Brixton Food Bank for more than a year, and for supporters living locally – donations are warmly received. Items in high demand are: longlife milk, UHT fruit juice, tinned pies, sweetcorn, small box tissues and nappies (sizes 5, 6 and 7) – but all items donated are distributed.

The address is St Margaret’s Church, Barcombe Ave, SW2 3BH, but please ensure donations / deliveries are arranged during Tuesday - Friday 10am - 2pm, or Saturday 9am - 11am: https://norwoodbrixton.foodbank.org.uk/

The food bank intends to stay open throughout the crisis to ensure people do not go hungry, and if the need arises they will deliver parcels.

For supporters not living in the area, there is an app called Foodbank (Utilities) where users can select their local food bank and see what items are in highest demand at their local centre. Click here for more information on the app.

Alternatively, supporters can donate money to the club’s local food bank by sending an SMS message – with all proceeds used to buy items that are most in need.

TEXT dinner 5 to 70085 to donate £5

TEXT dinner 10 to 70085 to donate £10

Texts costs £5 or £10 plus a standard rate message

Thank you for your support.