Join fellow Palace fans for an afternoon of memories as we are joined by former Palace defender David Payne, who made over 300 appearances between 1964-73, and club historian, Ian King, as we get their stories of the club both on and off the field from the glory years.

You will have the chance to put your questions to both and also have the opportunity to take a look behind the scenes, with a visit to the dressing rooms and a walk down the tunnel.

The afternoon starts at 1pm in the Glaziers Lounge and we look forward to welcoming you for a special afternoon as we take a trip down memory lane.

To book your place, email Jamiebroughton@palaceforlife.org or call us on 020 8768 6047 or 020 8768 6000.