Martin Kelly is the only player from the Old Trafford celebrations to keep his place for tonight, with James McCarthy handed his full Palace debut, whilst Victor Camarasa is handed his first minutes in the red and blue stripes.

Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke lead the line, with Max Meyer and Andros Townsend returning to the starting XI having started the first two Premier League games of the season.

U23s player Sam Woods starts at right-back with Scott Dann and Kelly in the middle, whilst his teammates Nya Kirby and Nik Tavares make the matchday squad as Hogson gives valuable experience to Palace's up and coming talents.

Palace: Hennessey, Kelly, Dann, Woods, Riedewald, McCarthy, Camarasa, Townsend, Meyer, Wickham, Benteke. Subs: Henderson, Kouyate, Ayew, Zaha, Cahill, Tavares, Kirby.

Colchester United: Gerken, Jackson, Prosser, Senior, Norris, Comley, Eastman, Gambin, Stevenson, Clampin, Nouble. Subs: Ross, Brown, Kensdale, Chilvers, Poku, James, Cowan-Hall.