Andros Townsend takes the midfielder’s position, with the winger making his 90th appearance under Hodgson during his time at Palace today, which is more than any other Eagle – Luka Milivojevic is second on the list and makes his 87th appearance of Hodgson’s reign against Frank Lampard’s side.

Hodgson has made two further changes to the matchday 18 with Victor Camarasa and Max Meyer replaced by Jaïro Riedewald and Schlupp on the bench, with Townsend returning to the squad after missing the defeat to the Foxes due to injury.

Chelsea have made three changes to the XI that drew 4-4 with Ajax in the Champions League midweek with Reece James, Emerson and N'Golo Kanté coming in for César Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Jorginho.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, PVA, Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Schlupp, Benteke, McCarthy, Kelly, Riedewald.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, James, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson, Kovačić, Kanté, Mount, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham.

Subs: Christensen, Caballero, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Gilmour, Azpilicueta, Giroud.