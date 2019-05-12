He has brought in Max Meyer and Patrick van Aanholt in place of Jordan Ayew and the injured Scott Dann.

With further injuries to Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins and Sam Woods, Hodgson has lined up with a back four of Van Aanholt, Joel Ward, Martin Kelly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He seems to be playing a 4-4-2 with Wilfried Zaha and Michy Batshuayi up top as Meyer moves into midfield at the expense of Ayew, who isn't on the bench.

One player who is on the bench, however is the Under-23s' Luke Dreher - making his first matchday squad in the Premier League after returning from lengthy spells of injury to re-join the Development team.

The visiting Cherries have made no changes to the side which defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 last Saturday, with 19-year-old Mark Travers keeping his place in goal and former academy player Nathaniel Clyne starting against his former club.

Palace: Guiata, Van Aanholt, Wan-Bissaka, Ward, Kelly, Milivojevic, McArthur, Meyer, Townsend, Zaha, Batshuayi.



Subs: Hennessey, Riedewald, Kouyate, Dreher, Sako, Wickham, Benteke.

Bournemouth: Travers, Cook, Ake, Lerma, Ibe, Wilson, Smith, King, Clyne, Fraser, Simpson.

Subs: Boruc, Mousset, Hyndman, Taylor, Mepham, Butcher, Surridge.



