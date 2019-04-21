The Palace boss has been forced into a change in midfield, as the injured Jeffrey Schlupp is replaced by Max Meyer while Cheikhou Kouyate comes in for Andros Townsend, who starts this afternoon on the bench.

Another change is at left-back, where Joel Ward has taken the place of Patrick van Aanholt.

Christian Benteke keeps his place leading the line going forward for the Eagles and it's Scott Dann partnered with Martin Kelly covering Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins in the centreback pairing.

Arsenal have gone even further than Palace, making six changes to their most recent league lineup; a 1-0 loss to Watford.

Unai Emery has brought in Mohamed Elneny, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Carl Jenkinson, Sead Kolasinac and Matteo Guendouzi to start today with Nacho Monreal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alex Iwobi and Lucas Torreira making the bench and Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey forced out through injury.

Arsenal: Leno, Kolasinac, Mavropanos, Koscielny, Mustafi, Jenkinson, Elneny, Ozil, Guendouzi, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Cech, Mkhitaryan, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Monreal, Nketiah.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kelly, Wan-Bissaka, Meyer, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Van Aanholt, Riedewald, Townsend, Sako, Batshuayi, Ayew.

