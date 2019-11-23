There is one change to the matchday squad with Max Meyer returning in place of Jaïro Riedewald.

Despite injury doubts of Andy Robertson, Jürgen Klopp is able to name the left-back in the starting XI. However, Mohammed Salah is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Schlupp, Benteke, McCarthy, Kelly, Meyer.

Liverpool: Allison, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Firmino, Mané.

Subs: Adrián, Milner, Keita, Salah, Gomez, Lallana, Origi.

Not at Selhurst Park today? Grab a digital copy of the matchday programme for just £1.99. Click the banner below for more info.