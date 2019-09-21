Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of this afternoon's clash on Friday, the Palace manager said: "We’re looking good at the moment. Connor Wickham will return to training tomorrow or Monday. Everybody else is now with us so we have a full complement.

"The mood in the squad is good and we have players now returning from long injuries."

Last Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur, Hodgson was without Martin Kelly, Scott Dann, James McArthur and Wickham and Cheikhou Kouyate departed the pitch in the 76th minute having, the manager speculated, rolled his ankle.

In addition, Hodgson has previously praised the return of Mamadou Sakho - who played a full 90 minutes against Spurs - and was able to include James Tomkins in his first matchday squad since April of this year, naming the centre-back on the bench last Saturday.

