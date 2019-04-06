The Palace winger featured as a 79th-minute substitute in north London to face his former team earlier in the week, and today starts against another side he'll be familiar with, having joined Palace from Newcastle in 2016.

Today's hosts make just one more change than Palace, with Ki Sung-yueng and Fabian Schar replacing Mo Diame and Paul Dummett respectively following a loss to Arsenal on Monday night. Dummett makes the bench however Diame is not in the squad having been a doubt pre-match.

Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and DeAndre Yedlin have all made the team after assessments over their fitness, with Hayden and Yedlin earning starts.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Yedlin, Ritchie, Almiron, Ki, Hayden, Perez, Rondon.

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Shelvey, Atsu, Muto.

Palace: Guaita, Wan-Bissaka, Kelly, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp, Zaha, Batshuayi.

Subs: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Woods, Kouyate, Ayew, Benteke.

