Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino has made two changes from his side's defeat at Anfield on Sunday, with Son Heung-Min and Ben Davies replacing Lucas Moura and Davinson Sanchez.

Spurs: Lloris (GK & captain), Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Son Heung-Min, Kane, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Davies.

Subs: Gazzaniga (GK), Sánchez, Winks, Wanyama, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Moura.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Van Aanholt, Kelly, Tomkins, Wan-Bissaka, McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic (captain), Zaha, Schlupp, Batshuayi.

Subs: Hennessey (GK), Ward, Dann, Meyer, Townsend, Ayew, Benteke.

