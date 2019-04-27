The Palace boss has brought in Patrick van Aanholt at left back in place of Joel Ward, who makes the bench.

The team remains the same elsewhere, with goalscorer Christian Benteke keeping his place up front alongside Wilfried Zaha. Yesterday, Hodgson spoke on the partnership and said: "I am rather hoping that the partnership he formed with Wilf on Sunday [can continue]; I thought that was a rather good partnership and they played very well together. We are hoping we are going to see that for the next three games."

Max Meyer keeps his place alongside Andros Townsend, with the former England winger joining an offensively strong group of substitutes.

There are no changes at all for Everton from the side which lined-up against Manchester United and won 4-0 last Sunday. In spite of Marco Silva describing him as a 'major doubt' due to injury, Richarlison makes the team in the front midfield three of Everton's regular 4-2-3-1 formation.

On the bench, Theo Walcott has also been selected despite prior concerns about illness.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Kelly, Wan-Bissaka, Meyer, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Ward, Riedewald, Townsend, Sako, Batshuayi, Ayew.

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Zouma, Keane, Coleman, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Jagielka, McCarthy, Walcott, Tosun, Lookman.

