The Eagles manager has made one further alteration to the matchday squad for the first away game of the season with Jeffrey Schlupp making the bench after returning from an injury picked up during pre-season, replacing Victor Camarasa.

Today’s opposition, Sheffield United, have kept the same starting line-up and bench from their opening day draw, with the scorer of the Blades' late equaliser against AFC Bournemouth, Billy Sharp, settling for a space on the bench again.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Meyer, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke. Subs: Hennessey, Kouyaté, Ayew, Wickham, McCarthy, Schlupp, Cahill.

Sheffield United: Henderson, O’Connell, Egan, Basham, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock, McGoldrick, Robinson. Subs: Freeman, McBurnie, Sharp, Jagielka, Osborn, Moore, Bešić.

