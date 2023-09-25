16

Times Eze has scored for Palace in all competitions and...

13

Assists recorded by the playmaker

Three

Seasons now as Palace's No. 10 – Eze initially wore No. 25 for his debut season in red and blue

Five (31%)

Of Eze's Palace goals have been assisted by his close friend Michael Olise

12 (75%)

Of Eze's goals have been in the second-half of matches, and...

Nine (56%)

Of them have been between minute 45 and minute 75 of matches

22'

The playmaker's earliest goal was a free-kick after 22 minutes in November 2020's 4-1 win over Leeds United at Selhurst Park

88'

His latest was that remarkable solo effort in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in May 2021