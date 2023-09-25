77
Ebere Eze made his 100th Crystal Palace appearance when he faced Fulham at Selhurst Park on Saturday – but how do those numbers break down?
Starts for Eze in a Palace shirt
Substitute appearances
Minutes played in total for Palace
Premier League games for Palace (six in the FA Cup and three in the Carabao Cup)
Times Eze has scored for Palace in all competitions and...
Assists recorded by the playmaker
Seasons now as Palace's No. 10 – Eze initially wore No. 25 for his debut season in red and blue
Of Eze's Palace goals have been assisted by his close friend Michael Olise
Of Eze's goals have been in the second-half of matches, and...
Of them have been between minute 45 and minute 75 of matches
The playmaker's earliest goal was a free-kick after 22 minutes in November 2020's 4-1 win over Leeds United at Selhurst Park
His latest was that remarkable solo effort in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in May 2021
Successful dribbles in the Premier League in 2023/24 – top of the list, nine more than his nearest competitors, and more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season!
Key passes (passes leading to shots) – the competition's fourth-highest total
The number of minutes Eze has played alongside Jordan Ayew, his most regular Palace teammate (Tyrick Mitchell is second on 4,549; Joel Ward third on 4,828)
Times Eze has played for Palace against Aston Villa, his most regular opposition team
Different opposition players that Eze has played against for Palace seven times: Arsenal's Kai Havertz and Jorginho; and Aston Villa's Emi Martinez, Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins
Wins for Palace when facing Southampton and James Ward-Prowse – his best record against an individual opposition team and player. Eze scored twice at St Mary's Stadium in April in a 2-0 win
Goals Eze has scored for Palace against Bournemouth, Leeds, Southampton and Wolves - his best tally against an individual opponent
Eze's biggest home win in a Palace shirt: versus Leeds United on 7th November 2020 (Eze scored and assisted in that game)
The midfielder's biggest away wins for Palace, against West Bromwich Albion on 6th December 2020 (Eze assisted) and Leeds United on 9th April 2023 (Eze scored)
Eze's first win for Palace came on his debut, as he came on as an 81st-minute substitute in a 1-0 win over Southampton at Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace player to represent England when he featured against Malta on 16th June 2023
Eze's record from the penalty spot for Palace: in a 4-3 win over West Ham on 29th April 2023
Goals with his favoured right foot, and...
With his left!
Game-winning goals (goals which put Palace on course for victory): against Leeds (7th November 2020); Wolves (30th January 2021); Leeds again (9th October 2022); Southampton (15th April 2023); West Ham (29th April 2023); and Bournemouth (13th May 2023).