Appropriately, in this pod we hear from Head of Sports Science Scott Guyett on how to manage a congested fixture list - as he runs through Palace's programme in the middle of three games in a week.

But starting things off for this episode is Statman, who makes a return with a lengthy section on the pod as he delivers his usual update of stat and chat to set the ball rolling in the slightly different slot of first billing.

We then turn to Guyett before two Palace Fantasy Football legends offer their tips on how to excel week in, week out at the country's most intense competition. Brush up and ready yourself for the next gameweek!

And after all of that, there's still time for Roy Hodgson to provide his weekly press conference.

To hear all of this, click here now or simply search 'Official Palace Pod' in your chosen podcast provider.