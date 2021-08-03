With diagonals central again on the new 2021/22 PUMA home shirts this season, the red and blue sash made its first appearance into Palace folklore in the 1975/76 season under Malcolm Allison.

Then on a white background, the sash marked Palace’s successful run to the FA Cup semi-finals – but similarly exciting things were happening at the youth level too.

With a side packed with talents including Vince Hilaire, Terry Fenwick and Kenny Sansom, Palace’s youngsters would win the FA Youth Cup two years in a row.