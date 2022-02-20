The Generation Cup in association with Fruitflow + Omega3 is a tournament to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup, and features nine clubs who can trace their history to the earliest days of football. Just three teams progressed from the first round into the final: Crystal Palace, Civil Service and Upton Park.

Palace will play two 60-minute matches, facing Civil Service at 12:30 and Upton Park at 14:00.

A full 24-man squad will be confirmed in due course, but we are delighted to announce the following players now: