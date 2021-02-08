Collins is widely considered to be the club's first black player after joining in 1957 and was recently described by Roy Hodgson as "an enormous pioneer".

Born in Kensington in 1926, Collins began his playing career with Acton United before being conscripted to military service during the Second World War.

Upon his return to England, Collins represented a range of teams, including Watford and Torquay United, before joining Palace in 1957. He would go on to make 61 appearances and score 16 goals for the club.

In 1960, Collins made history by becoming the first non-white manager of a Football League side when taking charge of Rochdale. He would also serve as a scout at Bristol City under Hodgson and Manchester United and was instrumental in replacing Steve Coppell following his retirement.

Hodgson recently said: "It was always a pleasure to meet Tony at the training ground and be a part of his humorous way of dealing with most situations and with a very sunny personality that he had."

The thoughts of everyone at Crystal Palace are with Tony's loved ones at this deeply sad time.