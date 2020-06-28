But how well do you know the Clarets? Test your knowledge with the top Premier League facts from Richard Foster's book Premier League Nuggets below!

The upcoming clash is likely to be a tightly fought affair as the two teams could hardly be closer matched. Burnley are level pegging with Palace on 42 points, with the Eagles just ahead on a goal difference of -8 compared to the Clarets’ -10.

Burnley are enjoying their longest run in top flight football for 50 years as they are near certain to be in the Premier League next season, extending their current stay to five campaigns since promotion in 2016. Their highest finish in the Premier League was seventh in 2017/18 when they qualified for Europe.

Sean Dyche has been at Turf Moor for nearly eight years and is the second longest-serving manager in the Premier League after Eddie Howe, who coincidentally was Dyche’s predecessor before returning to AFC Bournemouth in October 2012.

England 'keeper Nick Pope has kept the most clean sheets this season with 12, equal with Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and two ahead of Vicente Guaita. At the other end, the visitors will be hoping to score their 100th away goal in the Premier League. After 110 matches they stand on 99.

Burnley captain Ben Mee has played in every minute of the Clarets' 31 matches this season, as he did throughout the whole of last season too. Unsurprisingly, he holds the record for the club's most Premier League appearances with 165 games, 10 ahead of Ashley Barnes who is their top goalscorer with 38.

Over nine Premier League meetings between Palace and Burnley, which are the only Premier League games between the two clubs, the Eagles have won five times - including the last four in succession - and Burnley have won three, also in succession. There has been just one draw: the very first Premier League meeting at Selhurst back in September 2014.

