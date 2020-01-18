Being handed his first start for Crystal Palace, away at the reigning champions, perhaps wasn't the scenario Tosun would've chosen for himself. However, 90 minutes and a first Eagles goal later, the 28-year-old is already making an excellent impact.

Speaking post-match, Tosun reflected on the game and his delight at opening his Palace account. He said: "[It was a] very important point for us. I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all the lads because everybody ran until the last second, even after the 2-1, nobody gave up and I think we deserved a point here. I think we played a solid game today; we knew City would have more possession than us but I’m happy with the point.

"It was a great feeling to score a goal on my first start. As a striker you need confidence and confidence comes with the goals."