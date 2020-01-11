Cenk Tosun is available to Hodgson off the bench today, with Development players Brandon Pierrick, Sam Woods and Nya Kirby remaining amongst the subs.

Mikel Arteta’s first trip to SE25 as a manager sees the recently appointed former Gunner bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in for Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles comes in at right-back with Sokratis returning to centre-back in place of Rob Holding and, in the final change from the Leeds United win, Matteo Guendouzi drops to the bench with Lucas Torreira returning.

Palace: Guaita, Riedewald, Cahill, Tomkins, Kelly, McArthur, McCarthy, Kouyaté, Meyer, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Tosun, Wickham, Woods, Kirby, Pierrick.

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolašinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Pépé, Özil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Martínez, Holding, Nelson, Willock, Guendouzi, Martinelli, Saka.