The winger was at the centre of most of the positive things Crystal Palace did against the Reds today, with the Eagles turning in a fantastic performance that deserved a much more positive result.

Reflecting on the 90 minutes post-match, Townsend said: "It was the best we’ve played this season, out of possession we didn’t allow them time on the ball, we pressed them high and reduced them to the fewest chances I’ve ever seen Liverpool create.

But unfortunately, at the end of the day, that is why they are fighting for the Premier League, because even if they aren’t playing well they find a way to get the three points, and that was the case today."

After a difficult run of fixtures, that saw Palace play teams in the top six of the Premier League, Townsend couldn't help but feel that the run deserved more than the one point taken away at Arsenal: "I’m disheartened because not only have we played well in previous games, but also today, to get at least a point. We are disappointed, we deserved more from today but we’ve got a good run between now and January to pick up points and see where that leaves us come the new year."