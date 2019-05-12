Speaking post-the Cherries win, the Englishman said: "It was entertaining; we have struggled to get goals at home this season so we decided to play two upfront and go for it. We scored the goals but unfortunately we did concede too many at the other end but it was the last game of the season, in front of our home fans, we got the three points, five goals so we can go into the summer happy.

"It was a relief to get the final goal because we missed chances and our ‘keeper made some great saves; I am happy I have ended the season with two goals in two games.

"Our form in the last 14 games this season, I think would see us at fourth which is incredible for a club like Crystal Palace. But next season again, we need to work on our start – every season I have been here we have started too slow – so hopefully we can start next season as well as we end this season."