Furthermore, Scott Dann is fit enough to return to the matchday squad having missed Bournemouth after going off early against Burnley.

The second change to the starting XI that began the game for the victory over the Cherries sees Jeffrey Schlupp replace Patrick van Aanholt at left-back.

It’s two changes to the lineup for Watford too, with Will Hughes and Adrian Mariappa dropping to the bench for Christian Kabasele and Roberto Pereya.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Cahill, Tomkins, Schlupp, McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Riedewald, Dann, Camarasa, McCarthy, Wickham, Benteke.

Watford: Foster, Kabasele, Femenía, Cathcart, Masina, Sarr, Doucouré, Capoue, Pereya, Deulofeu, Deeney.

Subs: Gomes, Chalobah, Mariappa, Foulquier, Gray, Success, Hughes.

Get ready for Christmas early with a red and blue spin on the festive gifts! Click the banner below to browse the club shop.