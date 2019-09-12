When he put pen to paper with Palace, Hodgson said: "This is very much the club of my boyhood and I remember in my youth watching the club from the terraces at the Holmesdale Road end which gave me such fond memories. In those days I had dreams of playing for the team, then as a coach you think about coaching the team and a lot has happened in between times.

"It is very rewarding to find myself here now, in different times, as the Palace manager at a club that I have always loved and admired with a huge potential. We are the club of south London, with an enormously large fan base."

SEE ALSO: Programme exclusive: Hodgson reflects on remarkable career

Hodgson has now earned the most wins in Premier League history for Crystal Palace and has taken charge of 87 games overall, earning the Eagles an impressive 11th and 12th place league finish in the last two seasons.