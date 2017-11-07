The 16-year-old has linked up with the squad in Qatar for a training camp before they fly to Turkmenistan for the crucial qualifier, which they need to win to advance from the group stage. With two games remaining, Chinese Taipei sit third in their group - a point behind their opponents - with the top two qualifying automatically for the finals in the UAE at the start of 2019.

Last month saw the side, who represent the nation of Taiwan, recently reach their highest FIFA world ranking of 143 under the guidance of English coach Gary White, who has also managed the British Virgin Islands, Bahamas and Guam.

Donkin can represent the country as he was born in London to an English father and Taiwanese mother. He has been at Palace since the end of last season after moving from Chelsea, and despite not turning 17 until next month, he has represented Paddy McCarthy’s academy side on three occasions already this term.