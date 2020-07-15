Ahead of the clash, brush-up on your pre-match chat with the top Premier League facts below!

When Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-0 last Thursday they became the first Premier League club to win four consecutive games by a three-goal margin following their victories against AFC Bournemouth (5-2) and both Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United (both 3-0). During their 3-0 victory over the Blades they became the first club in Premier League history to make five substitutions at the same time.

Anthony Martial’s league hat-trick in that win over Sheffield United was the first by a Red Devils player for over seven years. The last was Robin Van Persie’s against Aston Villa in April 2013 in another 3-0 win that clinched Alex Ferguson’s side their last title.

Palace beat United for the first time in the Premier League back in August when goals from Jordan Ayew and Patrick van Aanholt secured a 2-1 victory. Prior to that Palace had lost 16 and drawn four of the previous 20 fixtures. In all matches between the two sides, Palace have won eight times and United 37, with 11 draws.

Having won the inaugural Premier League in 1992/93 the Red Devils have secured 13 titles and are still by some distance the most successful club in Premier League history. They have won 664 matches, scoring 2,050 goals and accumulating 2,227 points. Their worst position was seventh in 2013/14, the first season in the post-Ferguson era under David Moyes.

United are one of three clubs to not receive a red card this season, the others are Burnley and Chelsea. They have also been given the most penalties - 13 in total, which equals the record set by Palace in 2004/05 when Andrew Johnson converted 11 of them - an individual record. In 2015/16 Leicester City matched the 13 awarded when they won the title.

In his 32 appearances this season ex-Eagle Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made the most tackles with 120, exactly twice as many as the next United player, Fred. Overall Wan-Bissaka has made 278 tackles in his 74 Premier League games at an average of close to four per match.

The above facts are sourced from Richard Foster's book Premier League Nuggets - available in most bookshops and online by clicking here.

