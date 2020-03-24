The club has taken this decision in the interest of staff and shoppers' safety. We will advise at the closest possible opportunity when these shops will re-open.

Our online shop remains open, however any orders placed after 5pm on Friday 27th March will be put on hold and not despatched until we re-open our warehouse and government restrictions have been removed.



The Box Office is closed to visitors, but phone calls and emails will still be answered. The Box Office can be reached on 0871 200 0071* or BoxOffice@cpfc.co.uk.

*Please note, all calls cost 10p per minute, with proceeds going to Palace for Life Foundation.

All at CPFC appreciate your continued support and we hope you remain safe and stay home where possible.

For an update on other recent steps taken by the club, please click here now.