Speaking post-match, Van Aanholt said: "I’m happy to be back, to play the 90 minutes today and help the team out. Unfortunately, today we couldn’t get the three points. Very disappointed.

"It’s hard [to concede the way we did], especially against these guys who rarely concede a goal anyway so we knew it was going to be a tough game today."

Van Aanholt was already looking to right the wrongs of today next week, when the Eagles make the trip to Goodison Park. He continued: "We’ve got Everton next week, so going to focus on that. And then after that we’ve got a winter break. So yeah, looking forward to Everton and then we go from there."