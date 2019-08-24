Catching up post-match with Palace TV, the Netherlands international discussed just how hard the boys had to work for the three points: "I’m very happy; we knew it was going to be a hard game today; we’ve been working very hard all week on our defensive shape. We worked very hard and got the three points.

"It was very tiring because you obviously can’t defend for 90 minutes; we dug in and did well. We knew they were going to have the ball a lot, we knew they were going to test us in behind a lot; we were compact throughout the whole game and got the win in the end.

Moving on to discuss the goals, the left-back said: "It was a great header from Jeff to put Jordan in one-on-one and he finished it very well, that was the 1-0. Then we went in at half-time and we said if we keep a clean sheet then we will win the game because they needed to come.

"I think luck was on our side, mostly because they missed the penalty, and then they scored one; I must admit it was a brilliant goal but in the end I scored the winner."