“The game against Spurs was magical. It was magical because we felt that support, we felt the love and we felt the passion. That helps the team to perform at this level. I think this is something unique and something that will be really important for us to keep.

“When we are talking about what this football club is all about, this kind of relationship between fans and players, fans and the football club, that’s something we have to take care of.

“That’s why, every week we are on that field, we have to play with the passion, the desire, the competitiveness the fans have every single time.”

