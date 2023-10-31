While fixture lists have brought about their challenges, the Eagles have continued to produce promising displays and compete well in both the Premier League and Women's Championship.

Laura Kaminski's women's side, in particular, have enjoyed a run of even more eye-catching results, including a big win away at Blackburn Rovers (4-0) and at home to London City Lionesses (6-1).

Now, it's time to vote for your October Player of the Month – sponsored by cinch – from both squads!

The two separate polls comprise every player to have featured for the Eagles’ senior sides across the month – and you can vote now in both below!