It’s been a largely successful month for both the Eagles’ men’s and women’s first-teams, including an historic win at Old Trafford in the Premier League, a spectacular 9-1 win over Durham in the Women’s Championship – and some memorable displays across both sides.

Taking all of that into consideration, it’s now time to vote for your September Player of the Month – sponsored by cinch – from both squads!

The two separate polls comprise every player to have featured for the Eagles’ senior sides across the month.

Roy Hodgson’s Palace side began September with an impressive second-half display against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Odsonne Edouard (two) and Ebere Eze scoring in a 3-2 win in front of a jubilant Selhurst Park.

A more challenging afternoon ended in late defeat at Villa Park after the international break, before a stalemate against Fulham in SE25 and a League Cup exit at the third-round stage against Manchester United.

But Palace would wreak memorable revenge on the final day of the month, Joachim Andersen’s rocket – and a collective team display of the highest quality – seeing Palace record their third win at Old Trafford in the last five seasons.

You can vote for your men’s Player of the Month below!