At first-team level, Palace’s remarkable comeback win at Home Park proved a source of slick team moves. With the Eagles 2-0 down, Ebere Eze took on four Plymouth Argyle defenders and rolled the ball to Jordan Ayew, who picked out Odsonne Edouard to fire home at the far-post.
Then, with Palace having drawn level and the game up for grabs, Palace stole the ball straight from kick-off and passed their way through the Argyle midfield for Jean-Philippe Mateta to smash home.
It wasn’t just the centre-forwards, however, as Joachim Andersen showed great determination to stride forwards and prod home at Brentford to give Palace a well-earned point on the road.