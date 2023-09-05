At Academy level, Jesse Derry has started the season in flying form, scoring in his first four matches for the Under-18s. Against Southampton, he latched on to a wonderful through ball from Zach Marsh and found the back of the net. Against Reading, he did it all himself: taking on two defenders with some glorious footwork before picking out the bottom corner.

Palace’s Under-21s have been finding the back of the net regularly, with two of the best coming against Manchester United in a dramatic season-opener at the Academy. Roshaun Mathurin, then known as ‘Trialist B’, scored an excellent solo effort before Jadan Raymond’s fine finish in the 98th minute gave the Young Eagles all three points.

It has been a historic start for Palace Women, as they sparked wild celebrations among the fans at their new home at Sutton United with Elise Hughes’ 102nd-minute equaliser against Reading on the opening day.

There are plenty of goals to choose from – just pick your favourite in the poll!