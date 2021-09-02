Conor Gallagher stole the headlines at the London Stadium with a brace to fight back against West Ham United, matching in one game his goalscoring total in the league last season.

At the back, Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen kept a clean sheet in their home debut against Brentford, with Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward impressing going forwards in addition to their defensive duties.

Up front, Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew have been a constant threat in support of Christian Benteke.

Pick your favourite from a series of tenacious August performances in the poll!