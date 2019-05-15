Townsend's volley stunned fans and helped to lead the Eagles into their remarkable 3-2 victory over the Citizens - the only blip on Pep Guardiola's men's home record - and led to him winning Goal of the Year for 2018, Premier League Goal of the Month and Palace's Goal of the Season.

Now, as a result of winning Premier League Goal of the Month, Townsend has been nominated alongside the likes of Son Heung-min and Vincent Kompany as a recipient for Carling Goal of the Season.

You can vote for Andros below and the public vote will be combined with a panel of expert's opinions to decide the winner. Voting closes at 5pm on Friday 17th May and the receiver of the award will be announced at midday on Tuesday 21st May.

All nominees (taken from Goal of the Month recipients + Kompany v Leicester City):

Month Player Fixture August Jean Michael Seri Fulham v Burnley 26/08 September Daniel Sturridge Chelsea v Liverpool 29/09 October Aaron Ramsey Fulham v Arsenal 07/10 November Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea 24/11 December Andros Townsend Manchester City v Crystal Palace 22/12 January Andre Schurrle Fulham v Burnley 12/01 February Fabian Schar Newcastle United v Burnley 26/02 March Anthony Knockaert Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion 09/03 April Eden Hazard Chelsea v West Ham United 08/04 May Vincent Kompany Manchester City v Leicester City 06/05



