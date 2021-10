With plenty of positives to take from the game, from a well-deserved clean sheet to Wilfried Zaha scoring in back-to-back games, it will be a tough one for Eagles to decide who was the eToro Man of the Match.

To cast your vote, just click on the name below who earns your choice. Alternatively, in the app, you can click 'More'>'Polls' and cast your vote there.

Keep an eye out on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our official social media accounts to find out who wins!