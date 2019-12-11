01 / 21
It's the end of a phenomenal decade for Crystal Palace, and below you can vote for your stand-out moment from 10 roller-coaster years.
We've picked 20 top events from right at the beginning to just three months ago.
Thousands of you have already cast a choice, and today is the last chance to put forward your highlight from the last 10 years. So vote below! We will announce the Palace fans' decision on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels tomorrow (January 1st, 2020).