The former academy star played in every minute of all four of Palace's games last month, helping the Eagles to notch up six points.

In three of those games, he was not dribbled past once by an opposition player and his efforts earned him the ManBetX Player of the Month award as voted for by Palace fans.

Now recognised as one of the league's stand-out performers for the month, the 21-year-old has been nominated as the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Month.

Nominated alongside him is Lucas Digne (Everton), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) and Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

