Ward said: "Our away form was fantastic; we tried to replicate that at home, so it was obviously nice yesterday to end on a high and give the fans what they deserve.

"Throughout the season we have played some excellent football and have been unlucky at times to pick up more results that would’ve put us in a better position.

"Things will only go up, and if there’s that investment, that injection then there’s no reason why we can’t be pushing and looking up above us. Our quality in the changing room in terms of going forward and at the back, we’ve got a lot of strength in depth."

If people weren't already taking note of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the final third of last season, then this campaign has really seen the right-back thrust into the spotlight, on his team-mate Ward said:

"Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) has been phenomenal. For Aaron to come in and do what he’s done, he is like a season pro already, not like a young lad who is a little nervy here and there. He has made the position his and it is fantastic what he has done."

Back to the golf, and Ward revealed that the Eagles are keen golfers: "

I am not the best at Palace but we have a good knock around; the lads enjoy getting out and playing when we can – it is obviously difficult at times during the season. There’s nothing quite like being out with the lads on the golf course."