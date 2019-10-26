The documentary - which played in public for the first time at an exclusive event in Boxpark Croydon - examines the rise and fall of a Palace team tipped to dominate an entire decade of English football.

Featuring stars such as Vince Hilaire, Jim Cannon and Dave Swindlehurst, the Team of the Eighties documentary covers outrageous, amusing and dramatic events from one of the club's most remarkable spells and includes behind-the-scenes footage as well as nostalgic match action from back in the day.

Narrated by lifelong Eagle Bill Nighy, the documentary will be repeated at 10pm later tonight on BT Sport 2.

