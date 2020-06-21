The Eagles' first game back following the top flight's suspension saw Roy Hodgson's men take on AFC Bournemouth in an exciting game which Palace triumphed through.

The clash was played in unusual circumstances - with no fans allowed into football stadiums for the remainder of the season.

This set Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew's sensational strikes against a unique backdrop - which you can relive or watch for the first time now.

To do so, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app. You'll also find post-match reaction and each manager's press conference all available for free.

