Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was Arsenal's hero and villain in SE25 with the striker opening the scoring before being sent-off via VAR in the second-half for a nasty-looking challenge on Max Meyer.

Roy Hodgson handed Cenk Tosun his Palace debut in response to Palace's man advantage but the Eagles couldn't find the goal that would've given them all three points.

