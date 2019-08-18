Vicente Guaita's heroics before half-time meant the Eagles and the Blades went in at the interval goalless. However, unfortunately for our Spanish No.1, despite an equally impressive save right after half-time, the resulting rebound fell to the feet of John Lundstram.

Roy Hodgson pushed for the equaliser, awarding James McCarthy his debut, Jeffrey Schlupp came on for his first Premier League minutes of the season and Connor Wickham added more firepower when brought on for James McArthur. However, it wasn't meant to be for the Eagles at Bramall Lane.

You can watch all the key moments from Palace's first Premier League away game of the 2019/20 in full now for free via Palace TV. Either click here to watch online or 'Palace TV' in the official Palace app.