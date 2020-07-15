The Palace manager discussed the recent racist abuse of Wilfried Zaha, the squad's boosted fitness and looked ahead to the upcoming United clash.
To watch what Hodgson had to say in full for free, either watch on demand here or via the Palace app!
Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-match press conference today (Wednesday, 15th July) ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Manchester United.
