The manager will address the media at 1:30pm this afternoon ahead of the Eagles' trip to the King Power on Saturday afternoon.

He will likely provide an update on team news, assess the opposition and take questions from the journalists in attendance.

Tune in to the press conference live on the club's official app before 1:30pm.

How to access the stream

Dependent on your device you’ll either need to download from the App Store or the Google Play Store. Search for "Crystal Palace FC" or click the links below:

DOWNLOAD FROM APP STORE

DOWNLOAD FROM PLAY STORE

Once you've downloaded, you need to sign-up or log-in to your Free Member / Palace TV account.

If you’re already a Free Member you can simply use your existing login, otherwise you’ll need to register as a new user, on the bottom menu of the app titled 'Palace TV'. Just before 1:30pm, please then click the 'Live' button to watch the stream.

It is recommended that you have a stable internet connection. If you are having issues with the stream, please try restarting the app.

Please note, the stream will not be available on the eagles.cpfc.co.uk desktop or the mobile site, only on the club App.