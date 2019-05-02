The Palace manager addressed team news, the opposition and other events from throughout the week, including Palace's recent form and hopes for the end of the season.

To watch the full press conference's broadcast section and find out what Hodgson had to say for free, simply click 'Palace TV' on the official Palace app.

If you're wanting to download the Palace app for free - which includes live stream, easy access to videos, a match centre and much more, click here now.

Alternatively, to view on desktop, just head to Palace TV and sign-in to your account.

TICKETS: There are tickets remaining for Palace's clash against Cardiff City on Saturday, and you can buy up to four by clicking here.