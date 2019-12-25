The red and blue trio knocked on doors around SE25, when our Palace-supporting youngsters had just returned home from school, to surprise them with a gift bag full of Palace presents, including a signed ball.

Rudy, aged 11, was playing his FIFA career mode before the surprise guests arrived and revealed he had guided the Eagles to Champions League football.

Watch the full video below to see the excellent reactions of the youngsters as our very own Santa's little helpers wandered the streets close to Selhurst Park delivering gifts.

