Faced with the threat of relegation having been docked 10 points for entering administration, Palace were on the brink of collapse when they travelled to Hillsborough for a clash with Sheffield Wednesday that could see either side sent tumbling into the third tier of English football.

Now, in a stunning mini-documentary, Palace TV have told the full story of that afternoon as Darren Ambrose, Shaun Derry, Johannes Ertl and Paul Hart recall one of the most dramatic seasons in the Eagles' story.

It all began on an otherwise un-noteworthy flight to Newcastle, where Palace were set to play eventual champions Newcastle United. As the squad touched-down, however, phones began to buzz as the news broke that the club they represented had just had the wind knocked from their sails: 10 points shaved off their total, plummeting them down the league and into a relegation dogfight.

"We went up I think in 8th place, it was a good start to the season," Ambrose reflected. "You know, you're thinking if you get a result at Newcastle, you're pushing up the league and potentially looking towards the play offs."

Derry continued: "We knew something was wrong when we came off the plane. There were a lot of mobile phones going off - too many for there not to be a situation that had took place."

"When we obviously arrived at Newcastle we got a phone call: 'hey, guys, 10 points dropped. You're in administration'," explained Ertl. "And then the big question mark was there: what was going on with the club?"

What was going on with the club? To re-live the remarkable story of Survival Sunday in 2010 and find out why fans watched as players sat on train floors before, the next day, showering them with praise at a motorway service station, watch the striking video below.