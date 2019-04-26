The Palace manager addressed team news, the opposition and other events from throughout the week, including the Eagles' recent form and securing of Premier League safety.

He discussed the following:

Martin Kelly and Scott Dann's partnership

Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha's partnership

The motivation of the Palace squad

Pape Souare's ongoing recovery

To watch the full press conference's broadcast section and find out what Hodgson had to say in full for free, simply click 'Palace TV' on the official Palace app.

If you're wanting to download the Palace app for free - which includes live streams, easy access to videos, a match centre and much more, click here now.

Alternatively, to view on desktop, just head to Palace TV and sign-in to your account.

And if you can't make it to Selhurst tomorrow, make sure to grab your Palace Audio pass so you can listen to full commentary of the clash with Everton live.